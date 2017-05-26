VIDEO: PSL grouch unplugs child's bounce house

With Britain's terrorism threat level at "critical," meaning a new attack may be imminent, police are racing to uncover the network around the suicide bomber.

UK bomber said to have pleaded 'Forgive me' before blast

The temperature outside was around 90 degrees that day, creating the circumstances for an aerosol can to explode.

Scientists are offering another reason to enjoy moderate amounts of dark chocolate, saying now that such is good for your heart.

Chocolate may help your heartbeat

The daughter of Laura Biagiotti says that the Italian fashion designer has died after suffering a heart attack.

A federal appeals court has dealt another blow to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban targeting six Muslim-majority countries.

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - (NBC) - A neighborhood party pooper disrupted a little girl's birthday party last Sunday in Port St. Lucie, deflating a bounce house.

This video record May 21 shows kids enjoying themselves in a bounce house, celebrating the 1-year old's birthday, when suddenly the bounce house begins losing air.

Parents rush over to help a dozen or kids who were trapped in the deflated bounce house.

But that's not all, the home's security camera captured an elderly man walking along the side of the house and unplugging the bounce house from an outdoor outlet.

The suspect then walks away.

The bounce house was eventually inflated after a few party guests noticed that it had been unplugged.

Two children were taken to a local hospital, but there are no reports of any injuries.

The homeowner identified the suspect as one of her neighbors.

Police tried talking to the man, but he told them his attorney said not to speak to police and then slammed his front door.

Shortly afterward he appeared at his front door and told police he would contact them once he spoke to his lawyer.

