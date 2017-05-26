Double murder suspect tried to surrender in 2014

With Britain's terrorism threat level at "critical," meaning a new attack may be imminent, police are racing to uncover the network around the suicide bomber.

UK bomber said to have pleaded 'Forgive me' before blast

The temperature outside was around 90 degrees that day, creating the circumstances for an aerosol can to explode.

Scientists are offering another reason to enjoy moderate amounts of dark chocolate, saying now that such is good for your heart.

The daughter of Laura Biagiotti says that the Italian fashion designer has died after suffering a heart attack.

A federal appeals court has dealt another blow to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban targeting six Muslim-majority countries.

There are new details in the case against a Greenacres man who fled the country and was arrested for a double murder.

Javier Burgos, a former janitor at Alexander W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts, was tracked to Colombia after he was identified as a person of interest in the double homicide of Christopher Marshall and Ted Orama.

Burgos was a co-worker of the victims, who were also custodians at the school.

Marshall and Orama’s bodies were found with gunshot wounds on June 19, 2013.

School police identified Burgos as a person of interest, citing several disciplinary issues at work. Orama also said he was in fear for his life because Burgos’ repeated violent and aggressive behavior.

Cameras captured Burgos’ car leaving the school after the slayings were committed.

Two days later, the car was spotted traveling west on Interstate 10 through Texas and approximately 86 miles from the El Paso U.S. Border Patrol Checkpoint.

Polcie said on July 17, 2013 he entered Colombia.

A year later, on July 25, 2014, he advised authorities in Pasto, Colombia, that he was being sought for the homicide of Ted Orama in Florida. Burgos was turned away since there was no warrant out for his arrest.

Police say inside Burgos’ Florida home they recovered firearms and registration papers consistent with the caliber of weapon used in the killings. His computer also revealed a Google search for “countries with no extradition.”

West Palm Beach police say Burgos was brought to Palm Beach County Wednesday. He is expected for his first appearance Friday morning.

