Troy McDonald appointed new mayor of Stuart

Vice mayor Troy McDonald was appointed unanimously Friday morning as the new mayor of Stuart.

Former Mayor Tom Campenni resigned Tuesday just days after an employee complained he might be breaking age discrimination laws.

This is the second time this year the city has had to reappoint its mayor.

Three months ago Eula Clarke resigned after making offensive comments to law enforcement. 

Clarke remains as a commissioner and Campenni will too.

Kelli Glass Leighton was also appointed unanimously as Stuart's new vice mayor.


 

