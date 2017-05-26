Man arrested for crash that killed his stepson - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

A Port St. Lucie man is facing charges after a crash in March in which his stepson was killed.

Carl Ingraham, 43, was driving north on SE Southbend Boulevard in the early morning of March 18 with his wife and two stepsons when he hit a curb, lost control, and rolled his Mercury Mountaineer, according to police.

His younger stepson was ejected and died at the scene, police said.

Police arrested Ingraham Thursday and charged him with DUI manslaughter, vehicular homicide, DUI with serious bodily injury, DWLS with death, aggravated child abuse with great bodily harm, child neglect with great bodily harm, child abuse –intentional act, and child neglect.

His bonds total $290,000.  

