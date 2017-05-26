Reward offered in alligator torture case - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Reward offered in alligator torture case

INDIANTOWN, Fla. - People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is offering a reward to find out who tortured an alligator.

The 4-foot reptile was found near a vandalized store in Indiantown on May 15.

The alligator, which had its eyes gouged out, had to be euthanized because of its injuries.

PETA is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible.

"This alligator suffered hideously in an attack in which the eyes were gouged out and the back was cut open while the animal was still alive," said PETA Senior Vice President Lisa Lange, in a statement.   

If you have any information about the case you are urged to call the Martin County Sheriff's Office at 772-220-7170 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-TIPS.

