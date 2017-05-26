BMW is recalling more than 45,000 older cars - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

BMW is recalling more than 45,000 older cars

(NBC NEWSCHANNEL)-- BMW is recalling more than 45,000 older cars because their doors can open unexpectedly.

The recall covers certain 7-series vehicles from models years 2005 through 2008 that have the comfort access and soft-door close options.

BMW says the doors can appear to be closed and latched but they can unexpectedly open due to road conditions or occupant contact with the door, which increases the risk of injury.

The automaker is still working to find the cause of the problem and develop a fix.

 

