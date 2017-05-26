The temperature outside was around 90 degrees that day, creating the circumstances for an aerosol can to explode.

Scientists are offering another reason to enjoy moderate amounts of dark chocolate, saying now that such is good for your heart.

The daughter of Laura Biagiotti says that the Italian fashion designer has died after suffering a heart attack.

A federal appeals court has dealt another blow to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban targeting six Muslim-majority countries.

Ariana Grande planning benefit concert in Manchester, England, to help victims of deadly bombing at her show earlier this week.

(NBC NEWSCHANNEL)-- BMW is recalling more than 45,000 older cars because their doors can open unexpectedly.

The recall covers certain 7-series vehicles from models years 2005 through 2008 that have the comfort access and soft-door close options.

BMW says the doors can appear to be closed and latched but they can unexpectedly open due to road conditions or occupant contact with the door, which increases the risk of injury.

The automaker is still working to find the cause of the problem and develop a fix.