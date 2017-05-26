Boaters warned about low Lake Okeechobee levels - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Boaters warned about low Lake Okeechobee levels

HENDRY COUNTY, Fla. -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is advising boaters on Lake Okeechobee that the low water level is now creating hazardous navigation conditions.

The Corps has issued a Notice to Navigation on Thursday, advising commercial and recreational vessels to use extreme caution while traveling Okeechobee Waterway Routes 1 and 2 between Port Mayaca and Clewiston.

Route 1 goes directly across the lake, while Route 2 runs along the southern edge of the lake through Pahokee, Belle Glade, South Bay, and Clewiston.

“We are asking boaters to be mindful of the shallow water and the potential for submerged objects when traveling through the area,” said Gary Russ, Chief of the Corps’ South Florida Operations Office in Clewiston.

Friday’s lake elevation is 11.09 feet, which means the navigational depth along Route 1 is estimated at 5 feet, while the depth on Route 2 is estimated at 3.2 feet.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.