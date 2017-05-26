Boaters warned about low Lake Okeechobee levels

Scientists are offering another reason to enjoy moderate amounts of dark chocolate, saying now that such is good for your heart.

The daughter of Laura Biagiotti says that the Italian fashion designer has died after suffering a heart attack.

Ariana Grande planning benefit concert in Manchester, England, to help victims of deadly bombing at her show earlier this week.

The government Tuesday night raised the threat to "critical", its highest level, following an emergency Cabinet session.

A federal appeals court has dealt another blow to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban targeting six Muslim-majority countries.

HENDRY COUNTY, Fla. -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is advising boaters on Lake Okeechobee that the low water level is now creating hazardous navigation conditions.

The Corps has issued a Notice to Navigation on Thursday, advising commercial and recreational vessels to use extreme caution while traveling Okeechobee Waterway Routes 1 and 2 between Port Mayaca and Clewiston.

Route 1 goes directly across the lake, while Route 2 runs along the southern edge of the lake through Pahokee, Belle Glade, South Bay, and Clewiston.

“We are asking boaters to be mindful of the shallow water and the potential for submerged objects when traveling through the area,” said Gary Russ, Chief of the Corps’ South Florida Operations Office in Clewiston.

Friday’s lake elevation is 11.09 feet, which means the navigational depth along Route 1 is estimated at 5 feet, while the depth on Route 2 is estimated at 3.2 feet.