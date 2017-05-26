One injured in stabbing incident - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

One injured in stabbing incident

Story Video: Click here

One person was injured in a stabbing incident in suburban West Palm Beach Friday afternoon, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

There was an altercation among three juvenile females and one was stabbed, the sheriff's office said.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said the incident happened in the 1300 block of Windorah Way.

Fire Rescue said two patients were transported but the sheriff's office said only one person was stabbed and was being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

One juvenile was arrested.

 

