One injured in stabbing incident

Scientists are offering another reason to enjoy moderate amounts of dark chocolate, saying now that such is good for your heart.

Scientists are offering another reason to enjoy moderate amounts of dark chocolate, saying now that such is good for your heart.

The daughter of Laura Biagiotti says that the Italian fashion designer has died after suffering a heart attack.

The daughter of Laura Biagiotti says that the Italian fashion designer has died after suffering a heart attack.

Ariana Grande planning benefit concert in Manchester, England, to help victims of deadly bombing at her show earlier this week.

Ariana Grande planning benefit concert in Manchester, England, to help victims of deadly bombing at her show earlier this week.

The government Tuesday night raised the threat to "critical", its highest level, following an emergency Cabinet session.

The government Tuesday night raised the threat to "critical", its highest level, following an emergency Cabinet session.

A federal appeals court has dealt another blow to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban targeting six Muslim-majority countries.

A federal appeals court has dealt another blow to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban targeting six Muslim-majority countries.

Story Video: Click here

One person was injured in a stabbing incident in suburban West Palm Beach Friday afternoon, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

There was an altercation among three juvenile females and one was stabbed, the sheriff's office said.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said the incident happened in the 1300 block of Windorah Way.



Fire Rescue said two patients were transported but the sheriff's office said only one person was stabbed and was being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

One juvenile was arrested.