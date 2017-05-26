Skimmer warning for the holiday weekend

Scientists are offering another reason to enjoy moderate amounts of dark chocolate, saying now that such is good for your heart.

The daughter of Laura Biagiotti says that the Italian fashion designer has died after suffering a heart attack.

A federal appeals court has dealt another blow to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban targeting six Muslim-majority countries.

Ariana Grande planning benefit concert in Manchester, England, to help victims of deadly bombing at her show earlier this week.

The government Tuesday night raised the threat to "critical", its highest level, following an emergency Cabinet session.

Nearly 200 gas pump skimmers have been found at Florida gas stations so far this year.

So as we head into the holiday weekend, the state's Ag Commissioner is sending out a warning to drivers.

On this busy travel day and upcoming weekend, it's on the minds of everyone at the pump.

"All the time," says Coco Brain of Jupiter.

She doesn't even need a warning as she pays inside every time.

"Identity theft is a major deal."

With thousands hitting the road this weekend, state agencies wanted to make sure drivers are armed with the advice to protect their money while at the pump.

Making sure the pump dispenser is not tampered with and the seal on the pump is not broken.

If you must use a debit card, choose to run it as credit and also try to use the pump closest to the store as its unlikely to be tampered with,