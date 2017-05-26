DCF investigates infant's death in Jupiter

Story Video: Click here

The Department of Children and Families is investigating the death of a 4 month-old.



The infant was found dead in her crib at an in-home daycare in Jupiter last week.

According to DCF’s report, the daycare was falsely advertised as a licensed facility.



The caregiver told authorities she put the baby down for a nap at 11 a.m. in a sleep sack and placed the baby on her back. The baby was fine when the caregiver checked on her at noon, but at 1, the caregiver told authorities the baby wasn’t breathing. She called 911. The baby later died at Jupiter Medical Center.



We still don’t know exactly how the baby died or whether any one was even at fault in this case.



However, this is a reminder of the importance of choosing a day care that has all the proper licensing from the health department.



“We license the facility and the operator of the facility,” said Tim O’Connor, spokesperson for the Palm Beach County Health Department. “It’s all encompassing. It will really give a comfort, if you will, to the parent that's trying to the best facility for their child.”

