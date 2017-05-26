Boynton officer on paid leave after arrest - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Boynton officer on paid leave after arrest

A Boynton Beach police officer has been placed on paid administrative leave following his arrest Wednesday on charge of domestic battery. 

34-year-old Vinicius Melo was released from the Palm Beach County Jail on Thursday on his own recognizance. He will return to court on June 12. 

According to court records, Melo can't posses any weapons, use either alcohol or drugs and have no contact with the victim. 

 

 

