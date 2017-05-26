Person stabbed in Lake Worth - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Person stabbed in Lake Worth

One person was flown to a local hospital after being stabbed in Lake Worth Friday evening, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue. 

The stabbing happened on 6th Avenue and South Dixie Highway. 

The patient was transported by Trauma Hawk. 

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

