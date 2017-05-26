Toddler struck, killed by vehicle in WPB - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Toddler struck, killed by vehicle in WPB

A 2-year-old was struck and killed by a vehicle Friday, according to West Palm Beach Police. 

The incident happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. in the 600-block of 59th Street.  

According to officials, the driver contacted police following the accident. 

The crash is under investigation. 

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.