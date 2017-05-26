MCSO: Storage units burglar arrested - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

MCSO: Storage units burglar arrested

A man was arrested in connection to a string of storage unit burglaries in Martin County, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office. 

Devarta Jamal, 25, of West Palm Beach was arrested Thursday and charged with burglary. 

Officials say Jamal burglarized at least 150 storage units in Hobe Sound. 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.