Deputies investigating death of baby in Stuart

Martin County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating the death of a 4-month-old baby girl in Stuart. 

According to the sheriff's office report, the parents took the baby to the Emergency Room at Martin County Memorial Hospital Wednesday morning. 

Doctors told deputies the 4-month-old was unresponsive and the mother of the child appeared intoxicated. 

The couples two son's are with their grandmother. 

The Department of Children and Families are investigating. 

