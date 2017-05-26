2-Year-old boy struck, killed by vehicle in WPB - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

2-Year-old boy struck, killed by vehicle in WPB

A 2-year-old boy was struck and killed by a vehicle Friday, according to West Palm Beach Police. 

The incident happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. in the 600-block of 59th Street.  

According to officials, the driver of the vehicle, a newer model Jeep,  is cooperating with investigators. 

Investigators are also speaking with the family of the child to determine the circumstances surrounding the  incident.

No more information was immediately available. 

 

 

