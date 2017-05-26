Protective bike lanes coming to WPB road - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Protective bike lanes coming to WPB road

West Palm Beach is about become a safer for bike riders in a first for Palm Beach County.

This week, city leaders approved $1.1 million to add protected bike lanes to a 1.17 mile stretch of road.

It runs on Cumberland Road from Military Trail to Village Boulevard, near the Ball Park of the Palm Beaches.

One of the reasons why: City leaders say drivers often exceed the 30-mile per hour speed limit there. This would give bike riders an extra layer of safety.

"There's nothing like that around here," says Mike Jenison, manager of Bike America in West Palm Beach. "Biking is definitely growing every year also the traffic is growing also so there's less and less areas for people to ride on on the street."

A Dutch style roundabout will at the Cumberland-Saratoga intersection, cars on an inner loop and bikes on the outer.

"It's going to help people feel better about going out and riding, getting their exercise in without the worry of getting hit by a car," Jenison says.

Construction will start in November.

