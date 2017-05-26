Student, service dog featured in school yearbook - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Student, service dog featured in school yearbook

As far as yearbook superlatives go, Ethan Amara’s story would be voted 'Most likely to make you smile.'

It starts with a bond that means everything to the 8-year-old.

Ethan was diagnosed with type one diabetes three years ago.

Two years ago, he was paired with his service dog, Ketch.

“He's very happy, very cute,” Ethan says.

The yellow lab is trained to detect when his blood sugar is high or low.

It means the two are essentially inseparable - even at school at Frontier Elementary School.

“Ketch is like a part of the class,” Ethan says.

Ethan’s mom, Christina Amara, says Ethan and his service dog have been welcomed with open arms.

“It's amazing that the school has embraced Ketch,” she says.

So naturally, it was only right for Ketch to be part of the Frontier Elementary School yearbook.

“Ethan did come home and tell me that they took the photo of Ketsch, but I wasn't sure where it was going to be,” Mrs. Amara says.

The answer, right next to her son - as he has been for the past few years.

“I see it and was just shocked,” she says. “His first thought was 'Oh my goodness, it says Ketch Amara!’ He thought it was so funny Ketch had the same last name.”

The gesture showing just how unbreakable their bond really is, as man's best friend becomes his boy's greatest hope.

“No matter what he's going through, he has his dog,” Mrs. Amara says.

