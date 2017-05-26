Free 'Tow To Go' over Memorial Day weekend

Scientists are offering another reason to enjoy moderate amounts of dark chocolate, saying now that such is good for your heart.

Chocolate may help your heartbeat

The daughter of Laura Biagiotti says that the Italian fashion designer has died after suffering a heart attack.

A federal appeals court has dealt another blow to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban targeting six Muslim-majority countries.

Ariana Grande planning benefit concert in Manchester, England, to help victims of deadly bombing at her show earlier this week.

The government Tuesday night raised the threat to "critical", its highest level, following an emergency Cabinet session.

If you are planning on traveling by car this weekend, AAA wants to get you where you need to go safely.

The company is bringing back its 'Tow to Go' program for Memorial Day weekend.

Drivers will give you a ride and tow your car anywhere within a 10-mile radius.

The number to call is (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246.

Important Tow To Go Guidelines: