Free 'Tow To Go' over Memorial Day weekend - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Free 'Tow To Go' over Memorial Day weekend

If you are planning on traveling by car this weekend, AAA wants to get you where you need to go safely.

The company is bringing back its 'Tow to Go' program for Memorial Day weekend.

Drivers will give you a ride and tow your car anywhere within a 10-mile radius.

The number to call is (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246.

Important Tow To Go Guidelines:

  • Tow trucks can usually transport up to two people. If there are more people in your party, you will need to make other arrangements to get them home safely.
  • You can’t make an appointment to use Tow to Go. It is designed as a safety net for those that did not plan ahead. Always choose a Designated Driver before you have your first drink.
  • In some situations, AAA may need to make other arrangements to get an impaired individual a safe ride home.
  • Tow to Go may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions.
Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.