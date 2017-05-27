75-Year-old man is missing and endangered - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

75-Year-old man is missing and endangered

Boynton Beach police are searching for a missing and endangered 75-year-old man.

Doel Ortiz was last seen around 2:45 a.m. on Saturday by a hotel clerk in the front lobby of the Holiday Inn Express at 2001 W. Ocean Drive.

Ortiz suffers from Alzheimer's Disease.

He was wearing a black t-shirt with green text on it, khaki shorts and no shoes.

He stands approximately 5' 6" tall, weighs 140 lbs. and has green eyes and short grey hair.

Anyone who sees him is urged to call Boynton Beach Police at 561-732-8116.

