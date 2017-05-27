75-Year-old man is missing and endangered

Scientists are offering another reason to enjoy moderate amounts of dark chocolate, saying now that such is good for your heart.

Scientists are offering another reason to enjoy moderate amounts of dark chocolate, saying now that such is good for your heart.

Chocolate may help your heartbeat

Chocolate may help your heartbeat

The daughter of Laura Biagiotti says that the Italian fashion designer has died after suffering a heart attack.

The daughter of Laura Biagiotti says that the Italian fashion designer has died after suffering a heart attack.

A federal appeals court has dealt another blow to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban targeting six Muslim-majority countries.

A federal appeals court has dealt another blow to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban targeting six Muslim-majority countries.

Ariana Grande planning benefit concert in Manchester, England, to help victims of deadly bombing at her show earlier this week.

Ariana Grande planning benefit concert in Manchester, England, to help victims of deadly bombing at her show earlier this week.

The government Tuesday night raised the threat to "critical", its highest level, following an emergency Cabinet session.

The government Tuesday night raised the threat to "critical", its highest level, following an emergency Cabinet session.

Boynton Beach police are searching for a missing and endangered 75-year-old man.

Doel Ortiz was last seen around 2:45 a.m. on Saturday by a hotel clerk in the front lobby of the Holiday Inn Express at 2001 W. Ocean Drive.

Ortiz suffers from Alzheimer's Disease.

He was wearing a black t-shirt with green text on it, khaki shorts and no shoes.

He stands approximately 5' 6" tall, weighs 140 lbs. and has green eyes and short grey hair.

Anyone who sees him is urged to call Boynton Beach Police at 561-732-8116.