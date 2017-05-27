OutGames cancelled, fraud probe launched

Scientists are offering another reason to enjoy moderate amounts of dark chocolate, saying now that such is good for your heart.

Chocolate may help your heartbeat

The daughter of Laura Biagiotti says that the Italian fashion designer has died after suffering a heart attack.

A federal appeals court has dealt another blow to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban targeting six Muslim-majority countries.

Ariana Grande planning benefit concert in Manchester, England, to help victims of deadly bombing at her show earlier this week.

The government Tuesday night raised the threat to "critical", its highest level, following an emergency Cabinet session.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- Prosecutors in Florida have opened up a fraud investigation into a gay-themed sporting and cultural event after it was canceled amid financial problems.

Most of the World OutGames' sporting events, as well as opening and closing ceremonies, were canceled on Friday, just 24 hours before they were scheduled to start.

The Miami Herald reported Saturday that officials in Miami Beach, Florida were alarmed by the financial statements submitted by the OutGames.

The documents showed a low amount of cash on hand despite fundraising commitments.

OutGames organizers announced the cancelation on Friday as competitors from around the world were arriving in the Miami area for the games.

Organizers had estimated more than 2,000 athletes would be coming.

Social events planned around the games were still scheduled to go on.

