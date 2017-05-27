Report: Wages for workers was flat for a decade

Scientists are offering another reason to enjoy moderate amounts of dark chocolate, saying now that such is good for your heart.

The daughter of Laura Biagiotti says that the Italian fashion designer has died after suffering a heart attack.

A federal appeals court has dealt another blow to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban targeting six Muslim-majority countries.

Ariana Grande planning benefit concert in Manchester, England, to help victims of deadly bombing at her show earlier this week.

The government Tuesday night raised the threat to "critical", its highest level, following an emergency Cabinet session.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) -- Wages paid to Florida workers remained stagnant for the last decade, says a new report from researchers.

The Bureau of Economic and Business Research at the University of Florida this week released a 10-year overview that said average wages remained relatively flat between 2005 and 2015.

The report says after wages were adjusted for inflation the average wage hovered around $45,000 a year. It actually declined right after the start of the Great Recession, rebounded slightly but then fell again. This pattern was seen in metropolitan areas and in different industries.

The report does note that wages increased in 2015 which brought the average wage to over $46,000.

Researchers say that may be a sign that the period of stagnation has come to an end.

