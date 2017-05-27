Boats inching up after slumping all decade

Scientists are offering another reason to enjoy moderate amounts of dark chocolate, saying now that such is good for your heart.

Scientists are offering another reason to enjoy moderate amounts of dark chocolate, saying now that such is good for your heart.

Chocolate may help your heartbeat

Chocolate may help your heartbeat

The daughter of Laura Biagiotti says that the Italian fashion designer has died after suffering a heart attack.

The daughter of Laura Biagiotti says that the Italian fashion designer has died after suffering a heart attack.

A federal appeals court has dealt another blow to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban targeting six Muslim-majority countries.

A federal appeals court has dealt another blow to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban targeting six Muslim-majority countries.

Ariana Grande planning benefit concert in Manchester, England, to help victims of deadly bombing at her show earlier this week.

Ariana Grande planning benefit concert in Manchester, England, to help victims of deadly bombing at her show earlier this week.

The government Tuesday night raised the threat to "critical", its highest level, following an emergency Cabinet session.

The government Tuesday night raised the threat to "critical", its highest level, following an emergency Cabinet session.

MELBOURNE, Fla. (AP) -- Almost a decade after the number of boaters in Florida took a nosedive, the number of registered vessels is inching its way back up.

Florida Today reported Saturday that there were more than 95,000 fewer registered vessels in 2016 than a decade earlier.

That's a 9.3 percent dip.

The number of boats in Florida bottomed out in 2013 at almost 897,000 vessels.

It has gradually increased over the past three years and that figure now stands at more than 931,000 boats.

Michele Miller of the Marine Industry Association of Florida says the number of boats tracks economic conditions.

It declined during the Great Recession and has bounced back with improving economic conditions.

------