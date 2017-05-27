Authorities warn of higher biker gang activity

Scientists are offering another reason to enjoy moderate amounts of dark chocolate, saying now that such is good for your heart.

The daughter of Laura Biagiotti says that the Italian fashion designer has died after suffering a heart attack.

A federal appeals court has dealt another blow to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban targeting six Muslim-majority countries.

Ariana Grande planning benefit concert in Manchester, England, to help victims of deadly bombing at her show earlier this week.

The government Tuesday night raised the threat to "critical", its highest level, following an emergency Cabinet session.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) -- Authorities say they are seeing an increase in biker gang activity in Florida as the Outlaw Motorcycles Club tries to establish dominance over other clubs, especially in South Florida.

The Sun Sentinel of South Florida reported Saturday that the FBI sent out a memo late last year warning law enforcement agencies to expect an uptick in biker gang activity in South Florida, particularly in the Florida Keys.

The memo advised that various gangs are trying to establish dominance in South Florida, and the Outlaws may respond aggressively.

The memo also cautioned that gang fights at motorcycle festivals could be expected.

Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay says the four main biker gangs aiming for dominance in South Florida are the Outlaws, the Hells Angels, the Pagans and the Pistons.

