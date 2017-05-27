11-Year sentence for woman in fatal injection - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

11-Year sentence for woman in fatal injection

ATLANTA (AP) -- A woman has been sentenced to 11 years and three months in prison for performing illegal cosmetic silicone injections - including one that caused a woman's death.

Court records show 47-year-old Deanna Roberts of Sanford, Florida, was sentenced Friday.

Federal prosecutors in Atlanta said Roberts pleaded guilty in March to eight felony counts and admitted that she caused one death.

U.S. Attorney John Horn's office said in a news release that Roberts falsely claimed to be a licensed medical practitioner and illegally transported liquid silicone from Florida to Atlanta for clandestine cosmetic procedures between 2004 and December.

She injected silicone into people's buttocks, hips and other body parts. Prosecutors said she continued obtaining illegal silicone even after learning that one person died and others had been hospitalized.

