11-Year sentence for woman in fatal injection

Scientists are offering another reason to enjoy moderate amounts of dark chocolate, saying now that such is good for your heart.

The daughter of Laura Biagiotti says that the Italian fashion designer has died after suffering a heart attack.

A federal appeals court has dealt another blow to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban targeting six Muslim-majority countries.

Ariana Grande planning benefit concert in Manchester, England, to help victims of deadly bombing at her show earlier this week.

The government Tuesday night raised the threat to "critical", its highest level, following an emergency Cabinet session.

ATLANTA (AP) -- A woman has been sentenced to 11 years and three months in prison for performing illegal cosmetic silicone injections - including one that caused a woman's death.

Court records show 47-year-old Deanna Roberts of Sanford, Florida, was sentenced Friday.

Federal prosecutors in Atlanta said Roberts pleaded guilty in March to eight felony counts and admitted that she caused one death.

U.S. Attorney John Horn's office said in a news release that Roberts falsely claimed to be a licensed medical practitioner and illegally transported liquid silicone from Florida to Atlanta for clandestine cosmetic procedures between 2004 and December.

She injected silicone into people's buttocks, hips and other body parts. Prosecutors said she continued obtaining illegal silicone even after learning that one person died and others had been hospitalized.