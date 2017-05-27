OutGames canceled, fraud probe launched - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

OutGames canceled, fraud probe launched

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- Prosecutors in Florida have opened up a fraud investigation into a gay-themed sporting and cultural event after it was canceled amid financial problems.

Most of the World OutGames' sporting events, as well as opening and closing ceremonies, were canceled on Friday, just 24 hours before they were scheduled to start.

The Miami Herald reported Saturday that officials in Miami Beach, Florida were alarmed by the financial statements submitted by the OutGames.

The documents showed a low amount of cash on hand despite fundraising commitments.

OutGames organizers announced the cancelation on Friday as competitors from around the world were arriving in the Miami area for the games.

Organizers had estimated more than 2,000 athletes would be coming.

Social events planned around the games were still scheduled to go on.

------

Associated Press 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.