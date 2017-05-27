Semi truck fire extinguished in Fort Pierce - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Semi truck fire extinguished in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla. -- Firefighters extinguished a semi truck fire in Fort Pierce on Saturday afternoon.

Crews responded to the 5700 block of Orange Avenue at 2 p.m.

The fire was contained to the engine compartment and cab, according to the St. Lucie County Fire District.

No injuries were reported.

