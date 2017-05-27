Semi truck fire extinguished in Fort Pierce

Scientists are offering another reason to enjoy moderate amounts of dark chocolate, saying now that such is good for your heart.

Chocolate may help your heartbeat

The daughter of Laura Biagiotti says that the Italian fashion designer has died after suffering a heart attack.

A federal appeals court has dealt another blow to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban targeting six Muslim-majority countries.

Ariana Grande planning benefit concert in Manchester, England, to help victims of deadly bombing at her show earlier this week.

The government Tuesday night raised the threat to "critical", its highest level, following an emergency Cabinet session.

FORT PIERCE, Fla. -- Firefighters extinguished a semi truck fire in Fort Pierce on Saturday afternoon.

Crews responded to the 5700 block of Orange Avenue at 2 p.m.

The fire was contained to the engine compartment and cab, according to the St. Lucie County Fire District.

No injuries were reported.