Scientists are offering another reason to enjoy moderate amounts of dark chocolate, saying now that such is good for your heart.

Chocolate may help your heartbeat

The daughter of Laura Biagiotti says that the Italian fashion designer has died after suffering a heart attack.

A federal appeals court has dealt another blow to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban targeting six Muslim-majority countries.

Ariana Grande planning benefit concert in Manchester, England, to help victims of deadly bombing at her show earlier this week.

The government Tuesday night raised the threat to "critical", its highest level, following an emergency Cabinet session.

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. -- Quick action by her owner and a Martin County Sheriff's Sergeant led to a happy ending for a beach-bound dog Saturday morning.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office says Destiny's owner accidentally locked her in the hot car at the Jensen Beach Causeway.

He quickly called MCSO and Sergeant Rick Parks arrived and quickly gained access to the car's interior.

Destiny was fine and her and her human continued on to the beach.

MCSO wants the public to remember that even with the windows cracked, cars can rapidly reach deadly temperatures for those stuck inside.