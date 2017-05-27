MCSO rescues dog from hot car in Jensen Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

MCSO rescues dog from hot car in Jensen Beach

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. -- Quick action by her owner and a Martin County Sheriff's Sergeant led to a happy ending for a beach-bound dog Saturday morning.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office says Destiny's owner accidentally locked her in the hot car at the Jensen Beach Causeway.

He quickly called MCSO and Sergeant Rick Parks arrived and quickly gained access to the car's interior.

Destiny was fine and her and her human continued on to the beach.

MCSO wants the public to remember that even with the windows cracked, cars can rapidly reach deadly temperatures for those stuck inside.

