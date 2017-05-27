Palm Beach Zoo welcomes Fiona the jaguar - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Palm Beach Zoo welcomes Fiona the jaguar

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- The Palm Beach Zoo's latest resident made her debut on Saturday morning.

Fiona is a 2-year-old orphaned jaguar.

She was found injured in Panama and had been recovering there.

She only just recently made her way to West Palm Beach.

Fiona was one of only 300 jaguars living in Panama.

