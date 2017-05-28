Crews battle brush fire in Okeechobee County - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Crews battle brush fire in Okeechobee County

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla.- A large brush fire is burning in northwest Okeechobee County.

The Florida Forest Service says one mobile home was destroyed, and another damaged.

The fire is at 300 acres and at least 50 percent contained.

Overnight there was a chopper overhead making multiple water drops to help stop the fire along Viking near 1 mile and 176th.

Crews used seven bulldozers, a helicopter and a reconnaissance plane to fight the brush fire.

Multiple agencies were called in to help, including Okeechobee County Fire Rescue, the Okeechobee City Fire Department, West Sebring Fire Department and St Lucie County Fire District.

A burn ban remains in place.

