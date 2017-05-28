Crews battle brush fire in Okeechobee County

Scientists are offering another reason to enjoy moderate amounts of dark chocolate, saying now that such is good for your heart.

Scientists are offering another reason to enjoy moderate amounts of dark chocolate, saying now that such is good for your heart.

Chocolate may help your heartbeat

Chocolate may help your heartbeat

The daughter of Laura Biagiotti says that the Italian fashion designer has died after suffering a heart attack.

The daughter of Laura Biagiotti says that the Italian fashion designer has died after suffering a heart attack.

A federal appeals court has dealt another blow to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban targeting six Muslim-majority countries.

A federal appeals court has dealt another blow to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban targeting six Muslim-majority countries.

Ariana Grande planning benefit concert in Manchester, England, to help victims of deadly bombing at her show earlier this week.

Ariana Grande planning benefit concert in Manchester, England, to help victims of deadly bombing at her show earlier this week.

The government Tuesday night raised the threat to "critical", its highest level, following an emergency Cabinet session.

The government Tuesday night raised the threat to "critical", its highest level, following an emergency Cabinet session.

Story Video: Click here

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla.- A large brush fire is burning in northwest Okeechobee County.

The Florida Forest Service says one mobile home was destroyed, and another damaged.

The fire is at 300 acres and at least 50 percent contained.

Overnight there was a chopper overhead making multiple water drops to help stop the fire along Viking near 1 mile and 176th.

Crews used seven bulldozers, a helicopter and a reconnaissance plane to fight the brush fire.

Multiple agencies were called in to help, including Okeechobee County Fire Rescue, the Okeechobee City Fire Department, West Sebring Fire Department and St Lucie County Fire District.

A burn ban remains in place.