California man dies while diving in Florida Keys - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

California man dies while diving in Florida Keys

KEY LARGO, Fla. (AP) -- A man visiting from California has drowned while diving off the Florida coast.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says that 56-year-old Dimitry Altschuller was on his second dive during an excursion off Key Largo, Florida on Friday when he apparently ran out of air.

Altschuller's dive partner shared his air and they managed to reach the water's surface.

But authorities say Atschuller appeared to panic, became unconscious and stopped breathing.

A state wildlife vessel arrived and took Atschuller to shore.

The sheriff's office said in a statement that he was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead

Associated Press 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.