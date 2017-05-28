4 Rescued after boat overturns in St. Lucie Co. - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

4 Rescued after boat overturns in St. Lucie Co.

FORT PIERCE, Fla. -- 4 people were rescued by St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office Marine Units after their boat overturned near Fort Pierce on Sunday.

At approximately 11:15 a.m., the Sheriff's Office received a 911 call about an overturned boat off of Pepper Park Beach on North Hutchinson Island.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office (SLCSO) says within 2 minutes, three marine units and their aviation were on sceen.

An 18-20 foot boat was overturned about 200 yards off the beach with 4 adults in the water holding on to the vessel.

All four people were unharmed and pulled to safety.

