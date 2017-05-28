4 Rescued after boat overturns in St. Lucie Co.

Scientists are offering another reason to enjoy moderate amounts of dark chocolate, saying now that such is good for your heart.

Scientists are offering another reason to enjoy moderate amounts of dark chocolate, saying now that such is good for your heart.

Chocolate may help your heartbeat

Chocolate may help your heartbeat

The daughter of Laura Biagiotti says that the Italian fashion designer has died after suffering a heart attack.

The daughter of Laura Biagiotti says that the Italian fashion designer has died after suffering a heart attack.

A federal appeals court has dealt another blow to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban targeting six Muslim-majority countries.

A federal appeals court has dealt another blow to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban targeting six Muslim-majority countries.

Ariana Grande planning benefit concert in Manchester, England, to help victims of deadly bombing at her show earlier this week.

Ariana Grande planning benefit concert in Manchester, England, to help victims of deadly bombing at her show earlier this week.

The government Tuesday night raised the threat to "critical", its highest level, following an emergency Cabinet session.

The government Tuesday night raised the threat to "critical", its highest level, following an emergency Cabinet session.

FORT PIERCE, Fla. -- 4 people were rescued by St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office Marine Units after their boat overturned near Fort Pierce on Sunday.

At approximately 11:15 a.m., the Sheriff's Office received a 911 call about an overturned boat off of Pepper Park Beach on North Hutchinson Island.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office (SLCSO) says within 2 minutes, three marine units and their aviation were on sceen.

An 18-20 foot boat was overturned about 200 yards off the beach with 4 adults in the water holding on to the vessel.

All four people were unharmed and pulled to safety.