PBSO: Body found floating in canal near WPB - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

PBSO: Body found floating in canal near WPB

SUBURBAN WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating a body found floating in a canal near West Palm Beach on Sunday.

PBSO says the deceased person was discovered by a passerby near Southern Boulevard and Kirk Road.

PBSO continues their investigation.

More details will be added to this story as they become available.

