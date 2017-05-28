Diver injured in waters off Jupiter - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Diver injured in waters off Jupiter

JUPITER, Fla. -- A diver was injured off Jupiter on Saturday.

At 12 p.m. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue (PBCFR) crews responded to 1111 Love Street in Jupiter for reports of an injured diver being brought in by a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit.

The diver, an adult male, had suffered an injury to an "upper extremity", according to PBCFR.

He was transported by helicopter to a local trauma center.

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.