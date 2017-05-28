Diver injured in waters off Jupiter

Scientists are offering another reason to enjoy moderate amounts of dark chocolate, saying now that such is good for your heart.

Scientists are offering another reason to enjoy moderate amounts of dark chocolate, saying now that such is good for your heart.

Chocolate may help your heartbeat

Chocolate may help your heartbeat

The daughter of Laura Biagiotti says that the Italian fashion designer has died after suffering a heart attack.

The daughter of Laura Biagiotti says that the Italian fashion designer has died after suffering a heart attack.

A federal appeals court has dealt another blow to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban targeting six Muslim-majority countries.

A federal appeals court has dealt another blow to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban targeting six Muslim-majority countries.

Ariana Grande planning benefit concert in Manchester, England, to help victims of deadly bombing at her show earlier this week.

Ariana Grande planning benefit concert in Manchester, England, to help victims of deadly bombing at her show earlier this week.

The government Tuesday night raised the threat to "critical", its highest level, following an emergency Cabinet session.

The government Tuesday night raised the threat to "critical", its highest level, following an emergency Cabinet session.

JUPITER, Fla. -- A diver was injured off Jupiter on Saturday.

At 12 p.m. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue (PBCFR) crews responded to 1111 Love Street in Jupiter for reports of an injured diver being brought in by a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit.

The diver, an adult male, had suffered an injury to an "upper extremity", according to PBCFR.

He was transported by helicopter to a local trauma center.

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.