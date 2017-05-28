20-Year-old woman dies in Deerfield Beach crash

-
Saturday, May 27 2017 2:30 AM EDT2017-05-27 06:30:03 GMT
The government Tuesday night raised the threat to "critical", its highest level, following an emergency Cabinet session. More >>
Friday, May 26 2017 11:04 PM EDT2017-05-27 03:04:58 GMT
Ariana Grande planning benefit concert in Manchester, England, to help victims of deadly bombing at her show earlier this week. More >>
Friday, May 26 2017 10:56 PM EDT2017-05-27 02:56:20 GMT
A federal appeals court has dealt another blow to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban targeting six Muslim-majority countries.More >>
Friday, May 26 2017 7:55 AM EDT2017-05-26 11:55:21 GMT
The daughter of Laura Biagiotti says that the Italian fashion designer has died after suffering a heart attack. More >>
Thursday, May 25 2017 8:30 PM EDT2017-05-26 00:30:59 GMT
Scientists are offering another reason to enjoy moderate amounts of dark chocolate, saying now that such is good for your heart.More >>
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. -- A 20-year-old woman died early Sunday in a crash in Deerfield Beach.
According to Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue spokesman Mike Jachles, the car was traveling at a high rate of speed when it hit a palm tree and drove into a lake just before midnight.
Four people were in the car. Firefighters were able to rescue a 16-year-old girl from the front passenger seat. She is in critical condition at a local hospital.
Two men in the back seat were able to escape the vehicle and have non-life threatening injuries.
Jachles says the driver's side was harder for crews to reach because it was the most submerged in the muck.
Crews attempted to resuscitate the driver, but she was pronounced dead at the hospital.Scripps Only Content 2017