20-Year-old woman dies in Deerfield Beach crash

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. -- A 20-year-old woman died early Sunday in a crash in Deerfield Beach.

According to Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue spokesman Mike Jachles, the car was traveling at a high rate of speed when it hit a palm tree and drove into a lake just before midnight.

Four people were in the car. Firefighters were able to rescue a 16-year-old girl from the front passenger seat. She is in critical condition at a local hospital.

Two men in the back seat were able to escape the vehicle and have non-life threatening injuries.

Jachles says the driver's side was harder for crews to reach because it was the most submerged in the muck.

Crews attempted to resuscitate the driver, but she was pronounced dead at the hospital.

