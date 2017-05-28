Flags placed on veterans' graves at cemetery - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Flags placed on veterans' graves at cemetery

Story Video: Click here

LAKE WORTH, Fla. -- Honoring fallen heroes was the goal of an event held in Lake Worth on Sunday.

Volunteers placed American flags on the graves at the South Florida National Cemetery.

Veterans were invited to attend the flag planting and said the event truly honors our fallen heroes who fought to keep us all safe.

Veteran Phil Dixon said, "I pretty much kept quiet about being in the service and it was heartbreaking for me. Now it's really nice to see what's going on."

A special Memorial Day service will be held on Monday at the cemetery starting at 10 a.m.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.