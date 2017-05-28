Flags placed on veterans' graves at cemetery

Scientists are offering another reason to enjoy moderate amounts of dark chocolate, saying now that such is good for your heart.

Scientists are offering another reason to enjoy moderate amounts of dark chocolate, saying now that such is good for your heart.

The daughter of Laura Biagiotti says that the Italian fashion designer has died after suffering a heart attack.

The daughter of Laura Biagiotti says that the Italian fashion designer has died after suffering a heart attack.

A federal appeals court has dealt another blow to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban targeting six Muslim-majority countries.

A federal appeals court has dealt another blow to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban targeting six Muslim-majority countries.

Ariana Grande planning benefit concert in Manchester, England, to help victims of deadly bombing at her show earlier this week.

Ariana Grande planning benefit concert in Manchester, England, to help victims of deadly bombing at her show earlier this week.

The government Tuesday night raised the threat to "critical", its highest level, following an emergency Cabinet session.

The government Tuesday night raised the threat to "critical", its highest level, following an emergency Cabinet session.

Story Video: Click here

LAKE WORTH, Fla. -- Honoring fallen heroes was the goal of an event held in Lake Worth on Sunday.

Volunteers placed American flags on the graves at the South Florida National Cemetery.

Veterans were invited to attend the flag planting and said the event truly honors our fallen heroes who fought to keep us all safe.

Veteran Phil Dixon said, "I pretty much kept quiet about being in the service and it was heartbreaking for me. Now it's really nice to see what's going on."

A special Memorial Day service will be held on Monday at the cemetery starting at 10 a.m.