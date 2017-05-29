Boca Raton woman dies in Deerfield Beach crash

Scientists are offering another reason to enjoy moderate amounts of dark chocolate, saying now that such is good for your heart.

The daughter of Laura Biagiotti says that the Italian fashion designer has died after suffering a heart attack.

A federal appeals court has dealt another blow to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban targeting six Muslim-majority countries.

Ariana Grande planning benefit concert in Manchester, England, to help victims of deadly bombing at her show earlier this week.

The government Tuesday night raised the threat to "critical", its highest level, following an emergency Cabinet session.

A 20-year-old Boca Raton woman died early Sunday in a crash in Deerfield Beach.

Authorities identified the driver as Alejandra Valadez of Boca Raton.

According to Broward Sheriff's spokesman Mike Jachles, the car was traveling at a high rate of speed when it hit a palm tree and drove into a lake just before midnight.

"That's what's so heartbreaking is we see the tragedies, they're preventable. If there's a message here, it's safety. We want people to enjoy the holidays," said Jachles.

Four people were in the car. Firefighters were able to rescue a 16-year-old girl from the front passenger seat. She is in critical condition at a local hospital.

Two men in the back seat were able to escape the vehicle and have non-life threatening injuries.

Jachles says the driver's side was harder for crews to reach because it was the most submerged in the muck.

Crews attempted to resuscitate Valadez, but she was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Detectives suspect alcohol played a factor in the crash.