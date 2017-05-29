1 Person hurt in fiery Turnpike crash - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

1 Person hurt in fiery Turnpike crash

Story Video: Click here

All lanes are back open Monday morning after a fiery crash overnight on Florida’s Turnpike in Palm Beach County.

The two-vehicle wreck happened around 2 a.m. near the Okeechobee Boulevard exit, closing several northbound lanes.

One person was taken to the hospital.

No other details were immediately available. 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.