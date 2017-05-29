Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash

Story Video: Click here

Deputies are looking for the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian early Sunday morning in suburban Lake Worth. 

The crash happened in the 3400 block of South Military Trail at 2:51 a.m.  

 

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the pedestrian, Manny Vargas, 38, of suburban Lake Worth was walking southbound along the bike trail on South Military Trail.

The vehicle, described as a 2005-2007 silver Toyota Corolla, was heading southbound in the outside lane and entered the bicycle lane and hit Vargas.

The Corolla fled the scene, leaving Vargas on the side of the road. 

PBSO said the vehicle should have extensive front end damage, including the front grill missing. 

If you have information regarding this crash, call 561-681-4537.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.