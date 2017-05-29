Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash

Scientists are offering another reason to enjoy moderate amounts of dark chocolate, saying now that such is good for your heart.

Chocolate may help your heartbeat

The daughter of Laura Biagiotti says that the Italian fashion designer has died after suffering a heart attack.

A federal appeals court has dealt another blow to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban targeting six Muslim-majority countries.

Ariana Grande planning benefit concert in Manchester, England, to help victims of deadly bombing at her show earlier this week.

The government Tuesday night raised the threat to "critical", its highest level, following an emergency Cabinet session.

Deputies are looking for the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian early Sunday morning in suburban Lake Worth.

The crash happened in the 3400 block of South Military Trail at 2:51 a.m.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the pedestrian, Manny Vargas, 38, of suburban Lake Worth was walking southbound along the bike trail on South Military Trail.

The vehicle, described as a 2005-2007 silver Toyota Corolla, was heading southbound in the outside lane and entered the bicycle lane and hit Vargas.

The Corolla fled the scene, leaving Vargas on the side of the road.

PBSO said the vehicle should have extensive front end damage, including the front grill missing.

If you have information regarding this crash, call 561-681-4537.