Boaters dealing with low water levels on Lake O

Low Lake Okeechobee water levels are causing issues for boaters this holiday weekend.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and locals along the lake are sending a warning for the next two days.

Theodore Williams at Torrey Island in Belle Glade is enjoying his weekend on the water. However there's one problem everyone is talking about.

"Getting awfully low, getting a little hazardous," says boater Charles Librizzi. 

He says the water levels almost kept him away after hearing boaters are hitting rocks and tree stump underwater.

"They told me they sent about 17 props back to be repaired," said Librizzi. 

Lake Okeechobee levels are around 11 feet right now, the lowest they have been in several years.

Melanie Dean at Slims Fish Camp says some boaters have been voicing their frustration.

"Fisherman are having a hard time getting out to the lake," said Dean. 

The Army Corps of Engineers is advising boaters to use caution while heading out on the lake.

