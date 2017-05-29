Prepare for Memorial Day heat - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Prepare for Memorial Day heat

Story Video: Click here

Heat indices will be around 100 degrees Monday while people are enjoying their Memorial Day weekend.

Heatstroke can be a big problem in South Florida. It's when your body gets overheated and can't function anymore, causing a potentially deadly situation.

Heatstroke can creep up on you.  What you think you can normally handle with no problem, like mowing the lawn, running, or even sitting on the beach, can be dangerous in this type of heat.

Some of the symptoms of heat stroke are rapid heart rate, excessive sweating, nausea, vomiting, especially if you are outside and you suddenly stop sweating.

If you see this happening to someone, call 911 then bring them inside to cool down.

If you're going to be outside for work or pleasure, below are some things to do that will prevent overheating:

1. Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate! Sweat, replace fluids
2. Take frequent breaks inside to cool down core temp
3. Check on elderly and children. They are the most susceptible.
4. Wear loose-fitting breathable, fabrics that will help the natural sweat process.

Here are some things you should NOT DO:

1. Do not drink alcohol or coffee, they accelerate dehydration
2. Do not over exert yourself, take it easy.
3. Do not drink too much electrolytes. Too much Gatorade-type drinks can lead to electrolyte overload.
4. Never leave pets or people in a locked car. Temperatures can quickly climb to 150 degrees inside a car.
 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.