Prepare for Memorial Day heat

Scientists are offering another reason to enjoy moderate amounts of dark chocolate, saying now that such is good for your heart.

Scientists are offering another reason to enjoy moderate amounts of dark chocolate, saying now that such is good for your heart.

The daughter of Laura Biagiotti says that the Italian fashion designer has died after suffering a heart attack.

The daughter of Laura Biagiotti says that the Italian fashion designer has died after suffering a heart attack.

A federal appeals court has dealt another blow to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban targeting six Muslim-majority countries.

A federal appeals court has dealt another blow to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban targeting six Muslim-majority countries.

Ariana Grande planning benefit concert in Manchester, England, to help victims of deadly bombing at her show earlier this week.

Ariana Grande planning benefit concert in Manchester, England, to help victims of deadly bombing at her show earlier this week.

The government Tuesday night raised the threat to "critical", its highest level, following an emergency Cabinet session.

The government Tuesday night raised the threat to "critical", its highest level, following an emergency Cabinet session.

Story Video: Click here

Heat indices will be around 100 degrees Monday while people are enjoying their Memorial Day weekend.

Heatstroke can be a big problem in South Florida. It's when your body gets overheated and can't function anymore, causing a potentially deadly situation.

Heatstroke can creep up on you. What you think you can normally handle with no problem, like mowing the lawn, running, or even sitting on the beach, can be dangerous in this type of heat.

Some of the symptoms of heat stroke are rapid heart rate, excessive sweating, nausea, vomiting, especially if you are outside and you suddenly stop sweating.

If you see this happening to someone, call 911 then bring them inside to cool down.

If you're going to be outside for work or pleasure, below are some things to do that will prevent overheating:

1. Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate! Sweat, replace fluids

2. Take frequent breaks inside to cool down core temp

3. Check on elderly and children. They are the most susceptible.

4. Wear loose-fitting breathable, fabrics that will help the natural sweat process.

Here are some things you should NOT DO:

1. Do not drink alcohol or coffee, they accelerate dehydration

2. Do not over exert yourself, take it easy.

3. Do not drink too much electrolytes. Too much Gatorade-type drinks can lead to electrolyte overload.

4. Never leave pets or people in a locked car. Temperatures can quickly climb to 150 degrees inside a car.

