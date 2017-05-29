Rescued bald eagle released in Okeechobee County

Scientists are offering another reason to enjoy moderate amounts of dark chocolate, saying now that such is good for your heart.

Scientists are offering another reason to enjoy moderate amounts of dark chocolate, saying now that such is good for your heart.

The daughter of Laura Biagiotti says that the Italian fashion designer has died after suffering a heart attack.

The daughter of Laura Biagiotti says that the Italian fashion designer has died after suffering a heart attack.

A federal appeals court has dealt another blow to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban targeting six Muslim-majority countries.

A federal appeals court has dealt another blow to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban targeting six Muslim-majority countries.

Ariana Grande planning benefit concert in Manchester, England, to help victims of deadly bombing at her show earlier this week.

Ariana Grande planning benefit concert in Manchester, England, to help victims of deadly bombing at her show earlier this week.

The government Tuesday night raised the threat to "critical", its highest level, following an emergency Cabinet session.

The government Tuesday night raised the threat to "critical", its highest level, following an emergency Cabinet session.

Story Video: Click here

A rescued bald eagle took its first flight back to freedom Saturday in Okeechobee County.

The bird was released at the Waste Management Landfill located off 128th Avenue.

The bald eagle was originally found injured by an engineer who works at the landfill and later rushed to the Treasure Coast Wildlife Center for rehabilitation.

Waste Management says the amount of land they have at the landfill allows them to continuously rescue, rehabilitate and release animals back into their natural ecosystems.

"We have everything out here from top to bottom, so we feel it's very important to rehabilitate them and bring them back to the wild so we have them for our future," said Teresa Bishop of Waste Management.

All proceeds from Saturday’s eagle release went to Arnold’s Wildlife Rehabilitation Center and the Treasure Coast Wildlife Center.

