Tiger Woods arrested on DUI charges in Jupiter - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Tiger Woods arrested on DUI charges in Jupiter

Golfer Tiger Woods was arrested on charges of driving under the influence early Monday morning in Jupiter.

Woods, a Jupiter Island resident, was taken into custody at 3 a.m. on Military Trail South of Indian Creek Parkway.

Palm Beach County Jail records indicate Woods was released from custody at 10:50 a.m.

