Service members honored in Palm Beach County

Scientists are offering another reason to enjoy moderate amounts of dark chocolate, saying now that such is good for your heart.

The daughter of Laura Biagiotti says that the Italian fashion designer has died after suffering a heart attack.

Ariana Grande planning benefit concert in Manchester, England, to help victims of deadly bombing at her show earlier this week.

The government Tuesday night raised the threat to "critical", its highest level, following an emergency Cabinet session.

Many people gathered Monday at the South Florida National Cemetery in Palm Beach County to remember our brave service members who died in combat preserving our freedom.

Eleanor Danciu’s husband died in 2009.

As a member of the U.S. Army she says he bestowed on their family the importance of honoring service members on Memorial Day.

“Everyone should think about all the men who gave their lives, so that we could have this wonderful country to live in and freedom to love, practice our faith and just to be proud of being American," Danciu said.

Close to 1,000 service members and military spouses are buried at the South Florida National Cemetery.

Mark Workman explained to his grandson, "These tombstones are not just rocks. They are people, and they represent the people that allow the freedoms and the bounty endured and received over the course of your young life.”

Ceremonies were held near and far across the U.S. honoring the fallen.