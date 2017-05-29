Teen's body found in quarry at motocross park

Scientists are offering another reason to enjoy moderate amounts of dark chocolate, saying now that such is good for your heart.

Scientists are offering another reason to enjoy moderate amounts of dark chocolate, saying now that such is good for your heart.

Chocolate may help your heartbeat

Chocolate may help your heartbeat

The daughter of Laura Biagiotti says that the Italian fashion designer has died after suffering a heart attack.

The daughter of Laura Biagiotti says that the Italian fashion designer has died after suffering a heart attack.

A federal appeals court has dealt another blow to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban targeting six Muslim-majority countries.

A federal appeals court has dealt another blow to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban targeting six Muslim-majority countries.

Ariana Grande planning benefit concert in Manchester, England, to help victims of deadly bombing at her show earlier this week.

Ariana Grande planning benefit concert in Manchester, England, to help victims of deadly bombing at her show earlier this week.

The government Tuesday night raised the threat to "critical", its highest level, following an emergency Cabinet session.

The government Tuesday night raised the threat to "critical", its highest level, following an emergency Cabinet session.

OCALA, Fla. (AP) -- A teenager died while swimming in a rock quarry at a Florida motocross park.

According to the Ocala Star-Banner, a Marion County Sheriff's Office underwater recovery team found the body of 18-year-old Zachary Isaiah Newton on Saturday morning at Hardrock Cycle Park in Ocala.

The medical examiner's office has not yet released the cause of death.

Witnesses told deputies the Tampa teenager went underwater in the quarry but did not resurface.

Park owner Glenn Knox said Newton was part of a group of teenagers that climbed a fence to enter his property without registering at the front desk. Knox said he doesn't allow swimming in the quarry because of its deep waters and potential hazards.

------