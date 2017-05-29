City of Stuart holds annual Memorial Day parade - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

City of Stuart holds annual Memorial Day parade

STUART, Fla. -- Hundreds of people lined the streets of downtown Stuart today for the city's annual Memorial Day parade.

Men and women who served our nation proudly marched down Ocean Avenue to Memorial Park, where a ceremony was held to honor our fallen heroes.

Veterans we spoke with said it's important to keep this tradition going.

World War II veteran Joe Varone said, "It's one of the best things this year I could ever do."

Stuart resident Dolores Sigler said, "We have three veterans in our family, all alive thank God, and we wanted to pay a little honor to them."

After the ceremony, a new sculpture was added to one of the entry ways at the park.

It's entitled "Above and Beyond" and shows two hands clutching a folded American flag.

