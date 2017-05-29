Officers sweating out in the heat for parade

Scientists are offering another reason to enjoy moderate amounts of dark chocolate, saying now that such is good for your heart.

Chocolate may help your heartbeat

The daughter of Laura Biagiotti says that the Italian fashion designer has died after suffering a heart attack.

A federal appeals court has dealt another blow to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban targeting six Muslim-majority countries.

Ariana Grande planning benefit concert in Manchester, England, to help victims of deadly bombing at her show earlier this week.

The government Tuesday night raised the threat to "critical", its highest level, following an emergency Cabinet session.

Hundreds lined Ocean Avenue in Stuart Monday for the annual Memorial Day Parade.

Stuart police Sergeant Brian Bossio and Officer Joe Hogan among those out along the parade route.

“We’re out on the road we’re outside. We wear body armor, we wear duty belts and boots. It’s a perfect recipe to overheat," said Sgt. Bossio.

So the officers do what they can to keep themselves safe.

“Always have that bottle of water on hand Keep yourself hydrated," added Bossio.

Officers do have the option of wearing shorts in some circumstances.

“You gotta put sun block on, you’ve got to drink lots of water," said Officer Hogan.

Officer Hogan’s transportation on Monday was a Segway, with no roof to escape the sun.

“It’s not bad, it’s cool, you keep moving it helps a lot," said Hogan.

The Hamm family of Stuart was gearing up to hit the beach after watching the parade. With school out already in Martin County, no more alarm clocks, and no concerns about the heat at night.

“I just sleep without a blanket. We get to sleep in, so it’s the best sleep actually," said Noelle Hamm.

At Stuart Beach Monday, a group of Palm City middle schoolers were tossing a football.

“The water is really nice and there are waves and I can surf," said Jay Dean Pressey.

But it’s not a day off for lifeguard Emilio Rojo.

“We drink lots of water all day. We rotate in the lifeguard tower but on days like this we like to be down by the water the way this beach is set up," said Rojo.