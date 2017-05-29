Officers sweating out in the heat for parade - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Officers sweating out in the heat for parade

Hundreds lined Ocean Avenue in Stuart Monday for the annual Memorial Day Parade.

Stuart police Sergeant Brian Bossio and Officer Joe Hogan among those out along the parade route.

“We’re out on the road we’re outside.  We wear body armor, we wear duty belts and boots.  It’s a perfect recipe to overheat," said Sgt. Bossio.

So the officers do what they can to keep themselves safe.

“Always have that bottle of water on hand  Keep yourself hydrated," added Bossio.       

Officers do have the option of wearing shorts in some circumstances.

 “You gotta put sun block on, you’ve got to drink lots of water," said Officer Hogan.

 Officer Hogan’s transportation on Monday was a Segway, with no roof to escape the sun.

“It’s not bad, it’s cool, you keep moving it helps a lot," said Hogan.

The Hamm family of Stuart was gearing up to hit the beach after watching the parade. With school out already in Martin County, no more alarm clocks, and no concerns about the heat at night.

“I just sleep without a blanket.  We get to sleep in, so it’s the best sleep actually," said Noelle Hamm.

At Stuart Beach Monday, a group of Palm City middle schoolers were tossing a football.

“The water is really nice and there are waves and I can surf," said Jay Dean Pressey.

But it’s not a day off for lifeguard Emilio Rojo.

“We drink lots of water all day.  We rotate in the lifeguard tower but on days like this we like to be down by the water the way this beach is set up," said Rojo.

