Teen diagnosed with cancer gets a surprise

Scientists are offering another reason to enjoy moderate amounts of dark chocolate, saying now that such is good for your heart.

The daughter of Laura Biagiotti says that the Italian fashion designer has died after suffering a heart attack.

Ariana Grande planning benefit concert in Manchester, England, to help victims of deadly bombing at her show earlier this week.

The government Tuesday night raised the threat to "critical", its highest level, following an emergency Cabinet session.

It was a big day for board members, employees of the Cancer Alliance and the Mayor of Boynton Beach who delivered a special package on Monday.

15-year-old Maggie Montez stood in shock, as almost a dozen people carrying balloons and a large box walked into her house. The teen is battling thyroid cancer.

Her mother has been caring for her for years, unable to work due to Maggie's health. The family struggles without a car and at times with their finances. But for now it's Christmas for the Montez family.

Stan Collemer with the Cancer Alliance of Help and Hope said, "The Cancer Alliance of Help and Hope, we would like to pay for your rent and electric bill for one year."

The organization gives financial help to cancer patients. Collemer said, "This is additional help that we are able to give because the Mary Alice Fortin foundation this is their Christmas in July program."

Now the family will be able to focus on Maggie's recovery without worrying if they can pay certain bills.

Maggie's mother, Roseanna Montez said, "Very amazing, less stress on us, and a big help."

Maggie is grateful. "I'm thankful for what they do for me and that they help other children like me."

And she has advice for other kids fighting cancer. "Always keep fighting, don't ever give up. There is God everywhere and He is always watching no matter what."

The organization says they plan to help other families in a similar way.