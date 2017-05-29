Fallen soldiers honored at Lantana event

Scientists are offering another reason to enjoy moderate amounts of dark chocolate, saying now that such is good for your heart.

The daughter of Laura Biagiotti says that the Italian fashion designer has died after suffering a heart attack.

A federal appeals court has dealt another blow to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban targeting six Muslim-majority countries.

Ariana Grande planning benefit concert in Manchester, England, to help victims of deadly bombing at her show earlier this week.

The government Tuesday night raised the threat to "critical", its highest level, following an emergency Cabinet session.

LANTANA, Fla. -- Dozens braved the sizzling heat to honor local veterans at the Palm Beach Memorial Park on Monday.

Their 12th annual Memorial Day service, called "A Day To Remember" included a wreath ceremony recognizing the brave men and women who fought and died for freedom.

The emcee for the event was former WPTV news anchor Jim Sackett, a U.S. Army veteran himself, who reminded others what today is all about.

"Keep in mind those who did pay the ultimate sacrifice. It is more than just a time to have a barbecue. Remember because I know that's it's out of sight, out of mind but it shouldn't be," Sackett said.

The Forgotten Soldiers Outreach organization also helped put the event together.

Their mission is to send deployed service members care packages so they always have a little piece of home.