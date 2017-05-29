Fallen soldiers honored at Lantana event

LANTANA, Fla. -- Dozens braved the sizzling heat to honor local veterans at the Palm Beach Memorial Park on Monday.
Their 12th annual Memorial Day service, called "A Day To Remember" included a wreath ceremony recognizing the brave men and women who fought and died for freedom.
The emcee for the event was former WPTV news anchor Jim Sackett, a U.S. Army veteran himself, who reminded others what today is all about.
"Keep in mind those who did pay the ultimate sacrifice. It is more than just a time to have a barbecue. Remember because I know that's it's out of sight, out of mind but it shouldn't be," Sackett said.
The Forgotten Soldiers Outreach organization also helped put the event together.
Their mission is to send deployed service members care packages so they always have a little piece of home.