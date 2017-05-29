Tiger Woods issues statement on his arrest

Scientists are offering another reason to enjoy moderate amounts of dark chocolate, saying now that such is good for your heart.

Golfer Tiger Woods was arrested on charges of driving under the influence early Monday morning in Jupiter.

Woods, a Jupiter Island resident, was taken into custody at 3 a.m. on Military Trail south of Indian Creek Parkway.

Palm Beach County Jail records indicate Woods, 41, was booked at 7:18 a.m. and released from custody at 10:50 a.m.

The 14-time major champion has not played since withdrawing from the Omega Dubai Desert Classic in February.

Ongoing back problems have sidelined his career for much of the last three years.

In April, he said in a post on his website that he underwent successful back surgery to alleviate ongoing pain in his back and leg.

Monday evening, Woods issued a statement about his arrest:

“I understand the severity of what I did and I take full responsibility for my actions.



I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved. What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications. I didn’t realize the mix of medications had affected me so strongly.



I would like to apologize with all my heart to my family, friends and the fans. I expect more from myself too.



I will do everything in my power to ensure this never happens again.



I fully cooperated with law enforcement, and I would like to personally thank the representatives of the Jupiter Police Department and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s office for their professionalism.”



